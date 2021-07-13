Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 17,832 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $147,743.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,628 shares of company stock worth $3,099,527 over the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.