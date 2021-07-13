Robotti Robert Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,320. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

