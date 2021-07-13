Robotti Robert Reduces Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 1.2% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 762.5% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 202,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 179,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,695. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

