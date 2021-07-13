Robotti Robert Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,555 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 28.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 1.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $114,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

BLDR stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,560. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

