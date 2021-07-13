Robotti Robert Purchases Shares of 20,000 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 6,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $708.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

