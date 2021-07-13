Robotti Robert Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robotti Robert cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

