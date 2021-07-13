Robotti Robert Acquires 2,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Robotti Robert raised its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock worth $96,576,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,450. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.