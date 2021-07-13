Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

