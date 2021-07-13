Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.
NYSE:RBLX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68.
In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.