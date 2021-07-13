Robert A. Dimella Sells 15,863 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 15,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $322,177.53.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,000. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

