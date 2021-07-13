RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 30th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
NYSE:RIV opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.69.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
