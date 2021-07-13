Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $243,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

