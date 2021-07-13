Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.