Richard Harpham Acquires 424 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham acquired 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

Shares of LON:ESC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.90 ($0.47). 83,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46. Escape Hunt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £31.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.88.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.