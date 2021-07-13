Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

