Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of REXR opened at $59.23 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.