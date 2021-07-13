Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NYSE:RVMD) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 1,366,204 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NYSE:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 1,366,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $41,764,856.28. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 543,113 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $16,407,443.73.

RVMD stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,678. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

