Reviewing BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) & Its Rivals

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BrightSpire Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% BrightSpire Capital Competitors 9.55% 1.33% 1.05%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSpire Capital Competitors 3395 13533 13231 313 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 2.46%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million -$353.30 million 12.31 BrightSpire Capital Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 19.23

BrightSpire Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital rivals beat BrightSpire Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

