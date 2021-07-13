Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 243.26% 29.74% 3.44% Lexington Realty Trust 60.26% 11.10% 5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.54 -$420.92 million N/A N/A Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 10.52 $183.30 million $0.76 16.47

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.