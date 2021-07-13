ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,762. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

ResMed stock opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

