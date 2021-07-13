Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marlowe (MRL)

Marlowe (LON: MRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

MRL opened at GBX 867.55 ($11.33) on Tuesday. Marlowe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 811.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.09 million and a P/E ratio of -279.85.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

