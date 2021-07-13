Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €52.65 ($61.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €102.70 ($120.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HFG opened at €84.28 ($99.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.