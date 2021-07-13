Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

IGM stock opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

