Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $41.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.