Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 6.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNLX shares. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

