Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,373 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Vera Bradley worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $135,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

