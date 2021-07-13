Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,960,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,960,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Wipro by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Wipro by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.