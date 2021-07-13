Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,264 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $697.22 million, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

