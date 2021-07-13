Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Cavco Industries worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

