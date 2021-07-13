Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

