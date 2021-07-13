Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,300 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 650.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

