Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNT stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

