Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

