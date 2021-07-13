Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.58. 630,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

