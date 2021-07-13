Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,588. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

