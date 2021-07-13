Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bandwidth (BAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

