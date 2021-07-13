RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €569.22 ($669.67).

Several research analysts recently commented on RAA shares. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of RAA traded down €4.80 ($5.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €793.80 ($933.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €748.74.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

