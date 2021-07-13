Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) Director Dhiren R. Fonseca Sells 65,575 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 65,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,388,878.50.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 19,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,919. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

