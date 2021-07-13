R1 RCM Inc. (NYSE:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc Sells 16,912,646 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NYSE:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 16,912,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $375,629,867.66.

RCM opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

