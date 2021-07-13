Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 23,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,560,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.