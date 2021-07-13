Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 23,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,560,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Qudian by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

