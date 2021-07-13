Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857,312 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Qudian worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Qudian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qudian by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

QD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

