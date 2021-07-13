QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0157 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $100.64 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

