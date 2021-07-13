Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.15.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

