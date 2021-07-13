Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $472,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,922.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

