Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 18,556 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

ECL stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.65. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

