Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

