Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

