Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,081 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

