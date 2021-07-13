Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $278,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

