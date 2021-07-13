Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $244,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.