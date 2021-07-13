Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

